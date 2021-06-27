Competitive gymnasts in Williams Lake make most of modified competitive season

"The girls have worked exceptionally hard to prepare for this virtual meet over."

Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association competitive team members Harmony Glanville (back from left), Brooklinn Kozenko, River Frost, Makita Villeneuve, Robyn Campbell, Eloise Hobi, Brooklyn Page, Sophia Leclerc (middle from left), Isabella Grimmer, Lara Hobi, Lauren Pinette, Ariah Reid, Chloe Boucher, Selena Kidney, Tenley Glanville (front from left), Madison Croswell and Ava Johnson (missing from photo) competed at a virtual Zone 8 championships and GoldPan Invitational out of Quesnel held May 14-30. (Chelsey Croswell photo)

The Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association made the most of its one and only competition of the season this past month — the Virtual Zone 8 Championships and GoldPan Invitational out of Quesnel May 14-30.

Seventeen members of the association’s competitive team took part, and head coach Annie Glanville said everyone was at the top of their game, capturing medals in every category the club represented during the event.

The Virtual Zone 8 Championship and GoldPan Invitational marked the only competition the gymnasts had taken part in since COVID-19 restrictions began in March of 2020. Glanville said it proved to be a positive end to the season and will set the tone moving forward to a successful season in 2021/22.

Gymnasts Tenley Glanville, Ariah Reid, Sophia Leclerc, Isabella Grimmer, Brooklyn Page, Lara Hobi, Lauren Pinette, Madison Croswell, Selena Kidney, Brooklinn Kozenko, Makita Villeneuve, Robyn Campbell, Ava Johnson, Harmony Glanville, Chloe Boucher, Eloise Hobi and River Frost took part. Coaches for the team are Glanville, Peggy Willcox and Emily Swan.

“The girls have worked exceptionally hard to prepare for this virtual meet over the past two months,” Willcox said.

Glanville, meanwhile, noted it’s been an extremely difficult year for the team since having to adapt to constant changes, following strict COVID-19 training guidelines and interruptions to their schedule over the past year.

“I’m very impressed with the competition results,” she said. “The girls can start looking forward to next season as the guidelines start to loosen up. I believe the girls have come out mentally stronger as a result of training through this pandemic.”

READ MORE: Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association looks to bounce back amid pandemic

Villeneuve, who picked up two bronze medals at the meet — one on vault and another for her floor routine — said she’s already looking forward to getting back to training again next season.

“The virtual competition was a lot of fun,” Villeneuve said. “My teammates are my best friends, and I’m looking forward to next season.”

Results from the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association are as follows:

Junior Olympic Level 2 (age category nine and under)

• Tenley Glanville: gold medals on vault, beam, floor and all around

• Ariah Reed: gold medal on bars and silver medals on vault and all around

• Sophia Leclerc: bronze medal on vault

Junior Olympic Level 2 (age category over age nine)

• Isabella Grimmer: silver medal on bars and beam, bronze medal on vault and all around

• Brooklynn Page: silver medal on vault and floor

Junior Olympic Level 3 (age 10)

• Lara Hobi: gold medals on bars, beam and all around, silver medal on floor

• Lauren Pinette: bronze medals on vault and bars

• Madison Croswell: fourth on floor, fifth on beam

• Selena Kidney: fifth on floor, sixth on beam

Junior Olympic Level 3 (age 11)

• Brooklinn Kozenko: gold medals on vault and bars, bronze medal all around

• Makita Villeneuve: bronze medals on vault and floor

Junior Olympic Level 3 (age 12 and over)

• Robyn Campbell: fourth on vault and floor

• Ava Johnson: fourth on bars and fifth on vault

Junior Olympic Level 4 (age 12 and under)

• Harmony Glanville: gold medals on vault, bars and all around, and silver medals on beam and floor

• Chloe Boucher: gold medal on floor, bronze medals on bars and all around

Junior Olympic Level 4 (over age 12)

• Eloise Hobi: silver medal on vault, bronze medal all around

• River Frost: bronze medal on floor, fifth on bars

editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune