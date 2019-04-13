Competitive games across CWFL slate

Storm rookies Jenna Waddy and Annie Zurrer leap for the ball during their game against the Ravens. (Chris Mann photo)

Better weather and better preparation made for a competitive slate of games in the Cowichan Women’s Football League last Sunday.

Blue Steel came out of the gate strong in their morning showdown with the Crew, and came away with a 25-7 victory. Mila Main scored two touchdowns and added a convert, while Roby Clement and Monni Savory also scored and Rachel Bakker added a convert. Michaela Peet led the defence with five sacks and a blocked kick, while Shelby Wilcox had one sack. Nenagh McCulloch had the Crew’s lone touchdown and a sack, and Stepheny Cuthbert added the convert.

The other morning game saw quarterback Jaimie Olson guide Moo’s Law play to a 27-18 win over the Wild. Rhiannon Kemmler scored for the Wild on a 90-yard run after a handoff, and Shay Davidson and Dieneke Pedersen also had touchdowns, while Kemmler also had two interceptions and Ginette Bilina added one.

The Ravens remained unbeaten with a 31-12 win over the Winter Trucking Storm in the afternoon game. The Ravens scored in each quarter, with touchdowns from Jenna Bugden, Carolyn Gudmundseth, Rikki Wylie, Amy Aitcheson and Ally Cooper, with Wylie adding a convert. A touchdown by Caitlin Erickson got the Storm going on their first possession, and quarterback Rachel Paddle found Katrina Waldron for another score in the fourth quarter. Annie Zurrer had two interceptions and Jenna Waddy had one, and Erickson and Ashton Aumen had sacks.

All teams and players are invited to take part in open skills camps at McAdam Park at 7 p.m. every Monday.