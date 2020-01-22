Comox’s Team Richards takes junior bonspiel in Port Alberni

A snow storm didn’t stop the Junior Bonspiel at the Alberni Valley Curling Club last weekend.

Only four teams managed to attend, from an original list of nine entrants, due to the snowy conditions on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Team Richards from the Comox Valley Curling Club won the four team round robin, narrowly edging out Port Alberni’s Team Sutton. Team Richards also came away with a “Sportsmanship Team Award” for their play.

The Alberni Valley Curling Club started to revive its junior program a few years ago, with help from junior coordinator Karen Raybeck, and purchased new rocks designed for younger curlers in 2019.

Next up, the Alberni Valley Curling Club will be hosting its 67th annual Men’s Open Bonspiel from Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23. To register, contact albernicurling@shaw.ca or call 250-723-3111.