Comox Valley’s youth dragon boat team looking for new members

Youth ages 13- 20 who are looking for an inclusive, positive sport to take part in this summer are invited to join the Dragon Riders Youth Dragon Boat Team.

You do not need any experience, just an eagerness to try hard and a willingness to commit. Practices are held at the Comox Marina on Tuesday evenings, with a 4:30 p.m. warm-up for a one-hour practice from 5-6 p.m. Practices start on April 16 and run until Aug. 15. Interested youth are welcome to come try it out at any of Dragon Riders’ practices in the season. If you are under 19 you need a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Waivers will be available at practice.

Dragon boating is a great sport. Many youth find that it is an effective way to cross train or stay in shape for winter sports while others enjoy taking part in a team sport where there are no individual stars, simply a committed team having fun while working out together.

Each year the team enters three local competitions in Campbell River, Comox and Nanaimo. The team is trained by skilled coaches and fully qualified tillers and the Dragon Riders placed second in Comox and Nanaimo in 2018 against adult teams.

The idea for a youth team came out of the Prevailing Wins, a mixed adult dragon boat team in the Comox Valley. A desire to mentor youth birthed the creation and sponsorship of the Dragon Riders Youth Team in the spring of 2012. Prevailing Wins continues to provide coaches, tillers and boat to the Dragon Riders.

Support comes from many business groups and individuals in the Comox Valley, in addition to fundraising by the team.

Come give it a try! The cost is only $20 for the season and equipment is provided. For more information contact: cvdragonriders@gmail.com or call our coach Peter Williams at 250-339-7600.