Comox Valley’s 55+ baseball team plays its first game

Over the last few months, groups of very mature baseball players in the Comox Valley and in Port Alberni have been preparing their bodies and their minds to once again hit the diamond for some competition and great fun. Both communities have a rich history of baseball success, including provincial and national titles.

The new Comox Valley 55+ men’s baseball team played its first-ever organized game on Saturday, June 12, against a team from Port Alberni. The two squads posed for a photo afterward.

On the afternoon of Saturday, June 12, as the weather could not decide to pour down rain or sunshine, the inaugural game between the two rivals took place at ‘Jake Plante Field’ at the Highland Park in Comox. Port Alberni struck first and hard, and took an 8-1 lead into the third inning. Comox settled down and gradually eased back into contention, before settling for a 12-8 loss. The good news for the local team is that yes, they lost the first two innings, but they won the last seven innings!

The teams will meet July 10 in Port Alberni, then again in Comox July 17.