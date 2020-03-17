Comox Valley women’s hockey team ends season with two wins

Following back-to-back weekend games against the Parksville Seagals, the Comox Valley Breakers women's hockey team saw its first consecutive wins of the season.

Stef Hart and Lesia Wick of the Comox Valley Breakers in action against the Parksville Seagals. Photo by Joseph S. Swider

On March 7, the two teams faced off at Glacier Gardens Arena in Comox. In an exciting first period, each team was robbed of multiple scoring opportunities until a hard shot from Breakers defender Michele Claveau snuck past the Seagals goalie. Resting just on the goal line, Gina Yrjana tapped it in for her first goal with the Breakers.

After a scoreless second, the Breakers scored twice more in the third period. A slap shot in the top corner by Stef Hart and a second goal by Yrjana (assisted by Teresa Bullock) secured the 3-0 win. Lesia Wick earned her first shutout of the season.

Game two of the double header was played March 14 — the last game of the Breakers’ season. Less than two minutes in, the Breakers scored thanks to some fancy foot work and stickhandling by Kim Penney, followed by Hart’s second goal of the double header.

The Seagals tied the game with a cross net pass from Giulia Ciampini to Christine Moore. With less than a minute left in the first, Yrjana scored the final goal of the season for the Breakers.

Both goalies shut down all scoring opportunities in the second and third. The final score was 3-1 Breakers.

Comox Valley thanks the players and fans who supported their efforts this year.

For more information about women’s hockey in the Valley, contact cvbreakersinfo@gmail.com or CV Breakers Women’s Hockey on Facebook.

