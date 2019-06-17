Comox Valley Wild peewee B squad won the silver medals at the Captain Cook lacrosse tournament in Victoria over the Father's Day weekend. Photo submitted

Comox Valley Wild peewees win silver at Victoria lacrosse tourney

The Comox Valley Wild peewee B lacrosse team brought home silver from the Captain Cook tournament in Victoria over the Father's Day weekend.

  • Jun. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Comox Valley Wild peewee B lacrosse team brought home silver from the Captain Cook tournament in Victoria over the Father’s Day weekend.

The Wild bested Oceanside 12-6 and Juan de Fuca (2) 9-0, but fell to Saanich 6-2 to finish second in their pool.

In their crossover game, the Wild faced #1 seeded Peninsula, from the other pool. These two teams matched each other point for point in regulation time, forcing the match into a five-minute sudden death overtime period. The Wild found the back of the net taking the match 7-6, and earned a berth in the gold medal game.

In the gold-medal game, the Wild faced rival team, the Coquitlam Adanacs. Though it was another closely played game, the

Adanacs pulled ahead and won the final game 6-4. The Wild pulled off a solid team effort from both players and coaching staff and as always had a great team experience.

Previous story
Langley’s Wyatt twins make Pan Am team
Next story
American Crown Circus debuting in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Most Read