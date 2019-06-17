Comox Valley Wild peewees win silver at Victoria lacrosse tourney

The Comox Valley Wild peewee B lacrosse team brought home silver from the Captain Cook tournament in Victoria over the Father's Day weekend.

Comox Valley Wild peewee B squad won the silver medals at the Captain Cook lacrosse tournament in Victoria over the Father's Day weekend. Photo submitted

The Comox Valley Wild peewee B lacrosse team brought home silver from the Captain Cook tournament in Victoria over the Father’s Day weekend.

The Wild bested Oceanside 12-6 and Juan de Fuca (2) 9-0, but fell to Saanich 6-2 to finish second in their pool.

In their crossover game, the Wild faced #1 seeded Peninsula, from the other pool. These two teams matched each other point for point in regulation time, forcing the match into a five-minute sudden death overtime period. The Wild found the back of the net taking the match 7-6, and earned a berth in the gold medal game.

In the gold-medal game, the Wild faced rival team, the Coquitlam Adanacs. Though it was another closely played game, the

Adanacs pulled ahead and won the final game 6-4. The Wild pulled off a solid team effort from both players and coaching staff and as always had a great team experience.