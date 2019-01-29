Comox Valley United wins two in a row

Comox Valley United has won its last two games. File photo

The Comox Valley United Division 1 men’s soccer team has kicked off 2019 with a pair of wins.

The first victory was a 3-2 win over the division-leading Lakehill FC of Victoria on Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Vanier turf.

“We went down early to Lakehill, but the lads kept their heads up and scored three goals, bookending half-time,” player Stefan Szkwarek said.

Grayson Chalifoux scored twice and Joe Butcher once for CVU.

“Lakehill clawed one back, but near the end, Grayson was sprung on a break-away and rounded the keeper, who took him down and was subsequently sent off for a professional foul.”

In the other win, United beat Gorge FC of Victoria 2-1 on Saturday, Jan. 26 at home.

“The game was very balanced, and we generally played tight defensively and sprung on the counter,” Szkwarek said.

Chalifoux scored the opener, goalie Mack Zirkl stopped a penalty shot with five minutes remaining, and Eugene Park netted the winner. Szkwarek said the entire team was outstanding, but notes that Kyle Bate had two helpers and Nathan Chow, a permitted youth player, was “electric at both ends of the park.”

With a 2-2-10 win-draw-loss record, United is second from the bottom of the 10-team first division in the Vancouver Island Soccer League. Fernwood is in the basement with one win.

“The group has come together in the face of a mountain of adversity, worked extremely hard since New Year’s, and are now reaping the results,” Szkwarek said. “What will be, will be this year, but the focus is to simply focus on the process right now, take one game at a time and keep the positivity growing.”

Comox Valley’s next opponent is Bays United this Saturday (Feb. 2) at Oak Bay High School in Victoria. The team hosts Vic West the following weekend.