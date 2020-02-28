Comox Valley United soccer team reaches Jackson Cup quarter-final

The Comox Valley United men's soccer team beat Gorge FC 1-0 in its Jackson Cup opening game, Feb. 22 in Victoria.

Comox Valley United is scheduled to play its final league game at the Vanier turf March 7. But the game could be postponed if CVU wins its Jackson Cup game Feb. 29. File photo

Angus Hayman scored for United in the 56th minute.

“We were kept in the game by a strong defensive performance from the team, and stellar goalkeeping from the game MVP Tyler Griffith,” player/coach Graeme McNeill said.

The Jackson Cup is the Vancouver Island soccer championship for all divisions. With one game remaining, CVU has clinched the Vancouver Island Soccer League second division title. Gorge plays in the first division.

Comox Valley plays Div. 1 Lakehill on Saturday, Feb. 29 in Victoria in the quarter-final of the Jackson Cup.

“Lakehill won Division 1 this year and will be a tough contest for us, but we are going into the game with the intention of winning,” McNeill said. “We have a strong squad and have been training hard, and we are up to the task of beating the best in order to be the best.”

CVU is scheduled to play Lakehill’s second division team in its final league game at home March 7. However, the game could be postponed if CVU wins its next cup game.

If they beat Lakehill Feb. 29, CVU would play the winner of Highlander Div. 2 and Prospect Lake Div. 2 in the semi-final.

