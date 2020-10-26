An early red card hurt Comox Valley United in a Saturday loss to Bays United. File photo

Comox Valley United men’s soccer team loses 2-0 to Bays

Comox Valley United suffered a 2-0 loss Saturday in Victoria to the undefeated Bays United, which continues to lead Division 1 of the Vancouver Island Soccer League.

  • Oct. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

In the opening minute of the game, Comox was down to 10 men when Bryce Marinus was red-carded for a tackle. Bays got on the scoresheet in the 61st minute, and added a second goal 81 minutes into the game.

With a record of two wins and two losses, CVU sits in a three-way tie for third in the standings. The team next faces Juan de Fuca, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Westhills Stadium in Victoria. Kickoff is 6 p.m. CVU opened the season with a 5-1 home win over JDF.

Comox Valley Record

