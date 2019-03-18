Comox Valley United loses Jackson Cup game

The Comox Valley United Division 1 men's soccer team went down fighting in the Jackson Cup, Vancouver Island championship.

Saturday at the Finlayson turf field in Victoria, the local side lost 1-0 to Westcastle United.

“We battled extremely hard, and limited the high-powered Westcastle attack to half-chances,” CVU’s Stefan Szkwarek said. “We had one moment where we lost full focus after a bad call by the ref and they scored.”

CVU had a goal disallowed — though Szkwarek feels it was onside.

“Really proud of the team as they played their hearts out and battled until the final whistle. Westcastle coaches were full of praise for our team and our approach.”

In the regular season standings, Westcastle sits second and CVU ninth in the VISL’s 10-team first division.

The two teams will again face each other this Saturday, 6 p.m. at the Vanier turf. CVU needs to win to remain in first division.