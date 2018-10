Comox Valley United returns to the Vanier turf Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Oak Bay. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Scott Stanfield photo

The Comox Valley United Division 1 men’s soccer team lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Gorge FC, Saturday in Victoria.

Comox was on the front foot and very organized defensively in the first half, and created several good chances to score.

The match remained level until the 80th minute where Gorge worked a great goal from a cross.

Comox Valley United is winless in five games.

The team’s next match is at home Saturday, Oct. 27 against Oak Bay. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at the Vanier turf.