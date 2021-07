The Comox Valley United Soccer Club’s Division 1 men’s team is getting ready to start the 2021/2022 season.

There will be open soccer tryouts starting Tuesday, Aug. 3, 7-9 p.m. at the Vanier turf field. The tryouts will continue every Thursday and Tuesday going forward at the same time and place. If you are interested in trying out, or know anyone else that is, pass the info along. For any questions, please contact Gabby at masongabby7@gmail.com or Rob at robcaya@hotmail.com

Comox Valley Record