Comox Valley United beats Juan de Fuca to open men’s soccer season

The Comox Valley United men's team unleashed a 5-1 thumping over Juan de Fuca to mark its return to the first division of the Vancouver Island Soccer League, Saturday at the Vanier turf.

Grayson Chalifoux, left, scored a hat-trick to pace Comox Valley United to a 5-1 home win Saturday over Juan de Fuca. File photo courtesy of VIU Mariners

Grayson Chalifoux scored the first three goals of the game to give CVU a 3-0 lead at half. Joe Butcher and Nick Marinus added goals in the second half to seal the win.

“It was a great way to start the season and the boys executed well,” coach Stefan Szkwarek said. “Lots of good things to take away from (Saturday) but also some areas to work on ahead of our game next week versus Bays. I was very happy about such a positive start.”

Comox Valley United was promoted this season to the top division after winning the VISL second division last year.

They face Bays United, Saturday at the Vanier turf. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Bays defeated Gorge FC 4-0 in its season opener.

