Comox Valley to host national skeet shooting championship

The Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association shotgun facility will be hosting the Canadian National Skeet Championships June 28-30. This is the first time in the more than 60-year history of the Canadian Skeet Championships that the event will be held in B.C.

Action from the BC Provincial Championships at Courtenay June 8-10: Bob Larue, winner at the 2019 BC Provincial Championship with a high score overall. Photo supplied.

This is an NSSA (National Skeet Shooting Association) registered competition, attracting the top skeet shooters from across Canada, and some from south of the border.

A maximum of 60 competitors will be participating in the five events over three days. Some consider the first day of competition the most demanding, shooting 100 doubles from different positions, with two targets released simultaneously from a high house and a low house.

In the other events, the participants move through eight stations, with a single high and low bird at each station, and doubles at four of the positions.

This pattern is repeated moving through four gauges of shot, from 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge to .410. As competitors move up in gauge, there is less lead to send to the target, and a smaller shot pattern to create more challenge.

BC has some strong contenders in the field. Bob Larue from Kelowna is currently the World AA Skeet Champion, 2016 Canadian Champion, and 2019 BC Provincial Champion at the event held June 8-10 in Courtenay. Jim Whyte of Victoria was Senior runner up at the 2016 Canadian Championship, and .410 winner with a score of 98 at the 2019 BC Provincial Championship. Lisa Cunningham won the 28 gauge with an impressive 99 and Mike McMichael was the 20 gauge winner at the BC Provincials.

Age and gender pose no barriers. The competition will have lady and youth shooters competing in mixed squads on a level field each trying for a personal best.

This is a great opportunity for B.C. shooters to participate in a national event, and for the public to observe high-calibre competition.