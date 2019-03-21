Comox Valley Tennis Club opening for the season

On Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Comox Valley Tennis Club, 175 Stewart St. in Comox, will open up for the 2019 season.

This is a great opportunity for new players and seasoned vets alike to drop in to meet other club members and find out about the friendly and active Comox Valley Tennis Club.

Joining is simple and can be done online at https://comox valleytennis.org.

The club executive will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about league play, social events, volunteer opportunities and all that the club has to offer.

There will be help to sign up online, sign up for league play, or register young players for the junior programs. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.

All tennis players are welcome to join the Comox Valley Tennis Club. Bring your racquet and wear your tennis togs; this is a good chance to find others of similar ability and start the season by heading out to the court to hit some balls.

Some activities regularly hosted by the club include: new member drop-ins for six Fridays starting on March 22 at 5 p.m. and including a mini-lesson, interclub visits, the grand opening in April, fun social tennis mixers, and a club Christmas party.

There are singles and doubles leagues starting in early May.

The highly successful and fun junior program will run again under the direction of coach Simon Richards.