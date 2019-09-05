Members of the CV Swimfit group travelled to Qualicum Beach to take part in the One Mile Ocean Swim. The Qualicum Ocean Mile swim has been around for over sixty years. Conditions were not ideal with a heavy chop in the water and cold water conditions. Glen Christiansen and Dave Semple won their age group and Barry Graham won the oldest swimmer at a young age of 79.

Comox Valley swimmers challenge the ocean

