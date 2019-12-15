Comox Valley starts strong but drops game to Kerry Park

Glacier Kings captain Damain Rennie brings the puck up through the neutral zone during Saturday’s game against Kerry Park. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings could not turn a strong start Saturday night into a win.

They were playing the Kerry Park Islanders in the first of a home-and-home series that will take the KIJHL to the Christmas break. Both teams are trailing in their respective divisions, so the games could prove important in terms of determining final playoff spots, especially for Yetis, who have managed three wins over the last few weeks.

RELATED STORY: Comox Valley Glacier Kings split another pair of games

The Glacier Kings provided all the pressure early in the game and ultimately outshot the visitors through three periods 40-25. They got on the board at the 7:05 mark when Jacob Murray scored unassisted on Islander goalie Spencer Deakin. However, a bad Comox Valley giveaway in the neutral zone a couple of minutes later led to a breakaway goal, which let Kerry Park back in the game. Right before the first intermission, the visitors took the lead for good. They added one more at the end of the second to skate to the 3-1 win.

The two teams will again face off on Kerry Park’s home ice on Tuesday night.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.