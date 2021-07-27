Comox Valley Sports Centre going electric for arena ice-cleaning

CVRD will be unveiling a new Zamboni model that uses a lithium ion battery

The Comox Valley Sports Centre is going electric when it comes to cleaning its ice sheets.

A new lithium ion battery-powered Zamboni is part of the Comox Valley Regional District’s plan to transition to a low-carbon future.

“We are excited to launch an electric Zamboni for the Sports Centre, and we look forward to the day when most industrial/commercial vehicles in the Comox Valley run on non-petroleum fuels,” said Electoral Area A director and Comox Valley Recreation Commission chair Daniel Arbour.

The new vehicle is designed to produce zero emissions, and it is estimated to save approximately $6,000 each year when compared with the older propane Zamboni. The company’s website estimates the machines typically cost a few dollars a day to charge versus up to $20 for propane and they are “virtually maintenance free.”

“The emissions-free power will ensure cleaner air for the thousands of people in the rink, and showcases trailblazing efforts to convert old machinery into more sustainable and efficient equipment,” Arbour added.

The Comox Valley Regional District is inviting the community to the official unveiling of the new Zamboni for the Comox Valley Sports Centre on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the free public unveiling, a demonstration and giveaways.

For more information visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/zamboni.

