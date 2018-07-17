Comox Valley Special Olympics launches golf program

In May, the Comox Valley Special Olympics launched its first-ever golf program, led by resident golf pro Wayne Powell and Garry Dewitt of Raymond James. Training is being held at Mulligan’s Golf Course.

Mulligan’s has provided use of its practice facilities, clubs and course at no charge to the golfers.

Six athletes have been training since May and five recently entered their first nine-hole competition at the Oceanside Brigadoon tournament. Of the five registered, all received award ribbons taking a first place, three third places and a fourth-place finish in their respective tiers.

“We have seen some real improvement over the short time we have been training,” Dewitt said. “It’s been a great way for our athletes to stay active, learn more about the game of golf and have a bit of fun.”

What’s next for this group will be to host their own competition.

If interested in supporting this new initiative, or to learn more about the program, contact Dewitt at garry.dewitt@raymondjames.ca, or visit cvso.ca