Comox Valley soccer player earns athlete of week honour

Toni Powsey, a graduate of Highland Secondary and the Riptide soccer program, has been selected the women's soccer athlete of the week in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

  • Oct. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

She attends Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Wash.

The NWAC website says: ‘Powsey has been a key component of a stout Peninsula defence that has only conceded five goals in 12 matches on the season (.42 gpm). She is the centre of a crew that has so far recorded eight clean sheets (shutouts).’

“Toni has been great for us this year in a variety of positions,” said Pirate head coach Kanyon Anderson. “She has played every position across the back line and has offered great leadership in doing so. She trains well and is committed to a team-first mentality. The future is very bright for her, and we feel very fortunate to have such a wonderful person and player at Peninsula College.”

