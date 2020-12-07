Comox Valley siblings set unofficial powerlifting records

Zara Nybo and her brother Thor had planned to attend a national powerlifting competition Nov. 28 in Victoria. However, due to the latest B.C. health guidelines, the Comox Valley siblings decided to lift at home to help keep the community safe.

Powerlifting siblings Zara and Thor Nybo are pictured at Wild + United Athletics, which is supporting Black Lives Matter via its Karma Class. Photo supplied

They tested their single-rep maximum deadlift at Wild + United Athletics in Courtenay, where Zara works as a fitness coach and personal trainer.

Thor deadlifted 250 pounds, unofficially setting a new Canadian record in his weight class for 13-year-olds. Zara deadlifted 355 pounds, unofficially setting an International Powerlifting League (IPL) world record for the 90-kilogram junior division for 18-19-year-olds.

“Thor and I both feel proud of representing Canada in powerlifting,” said Zara, who won a pair of gold medals last year at the world powerlifting championships in Ireland.

Karma Class has returned at Wild + United Athletics, running Sundays at 10 a.m. The virtual fitness class is free or by donation. Proceeds from the class support Indigenous Rights and Black Lives Matter organizations, locally or across Canada. Sign up at www.wildandunited.com

For more information about powerlifting, the siblings invite the public to visit their Instagram accounts: @thor.liftz and @zaranybo

