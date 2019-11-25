Comox Valley Sharks Masters shine at Nanaimo swim meet

Seven Members of the Comox Valley Sharks Masters swim club ventured down to Nanaimo Nov. 16 for the Ebbtides Swim Meet and performed admirably.

Members of the Comox Valley Sharks Masters swim club were all smiles after their performances in Nanaimo recently.

Seven Members of the Comox Valley Sharks Masters swim club ventured down to Nanaimo Nov. 16 for the Ebbtides Swim Meet and performed admirably.

Nolan Hunder, Shannon Montgomery, Glen Christensen and Heather MacKenzie led the way with multiple gold medal finishes.

Tyler Zhao was super speedy but competition is stiff when you are 22 so he is treasuring his bronze medal in 50 breaststroke.

Trevor McLaren was pushing through back pain and quite pleased with his four medals, including one gold, two silvers and a bronze.

Cathy Schneider was surprised by the huge turnout in her age group and looking forward to making some more personal bests.

MacKenzie says the best thing about masters swimming is aging up. She was in Schneider’s age group last year.

All in all an excellent day of churning up the water!

The Comox Valley Masters Club (under the Comox Valley Aquatic Club) train Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 6:10-7:30 a.m. at the 19 Wing base pool, coached by Coach Scott. For more information, click the “Masters Swimming” tab at www.sharks.bc.ca