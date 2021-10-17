Comox Valley runners gut it out on the trails

Cathy Clark, pictured with John Ingram on The Cumby route, won her age division in the 28k at the Finlayson Arm races. File photo

Trail racing is back on the menu!

The Finlayson Arm races took place recently in Goldstream Park near Victoria, and many local runners were excited to put their summer training to the test. These races include distances of 28 kilometres, 50k and 100k. There is also a Double, where participants run 100k starting on Friday and 28k on Sunday, with a cumulative time for both races.

The Comox Valley Road Runners (CVRR) were well represented in the 28k race. Lisa Perry led the way, claiming third in her age group in a time of 4:41. Not far behind was Gord Harris, who was fourth in his age group in 4:47. Cathy Clark finished in 4:58 to win her age group. Hot on her heels was Korky Richardson, who finished in 5:02. Steve Blacklock crossed the line in 5:13, followed by Candice Wheeldon in 5:22, and Ron Lariviere in 6:20.

In the 50k, Michelle Mark led the way in 9:10, taking fourth in her category and was the 12th woman overall. Cathie Collins also took fourth in her age group, finishing in 10:31. Kala-Dawn Larsen and Amy Lewis both ran 10:34. And Aaron Bible ran well to finish in 11:09.

A few brave souls also competed in the 100k event. Martha Grant placed second in her category with a finish time of 15:36, while Marion Bryan finished in 23:02 to win her category.

Derek Kaufman was in a league of his own, as he decided to take on the challenge of The Double. Derek had a great run on Friday, completing the 100k in 22 hours and 50 minutes. Then he was back up on Sunday morning to complete the 28k, which he finished in 5 hours and 26 minutes. This gave him a total time of 28 hours and minutes, earning fourth in his category and placing 14th overall in The Double.

Congratulations to all of the amazing athletes who took part in these events. Full results are available at racedaytiming.ca. For more information on local running events, go to cvrr.ca

