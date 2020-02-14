Comox Valley runners duel to finish at Vancouver First Half

The Comox Valley Road Runners were busy last weekend. One contingent of locals raced the Vancouver First Half half-marathon. Another group took on the challenge of the Cedar 12k - the third Island Series race of the season.

The First Half, which loops around Stanley Park, is always a competitive race, and offers a hint of what is to come from runners later in the season.

The position of top local finisher was hotly contested. Danny Keyes and Rob Kelly both had great days and finished one second apart. The two duelled back and forth through the end of the race, with Keyes managing to outkick Kelly at the finish in a time of 1:26. Keyes took home fourth in his category, while Kelly placed fifth in the same division.

Andrea Wilson was the top local woman. She had an outstanding race in a personal best time of 1:32 to take seventh in her category. This stellar result shows that she will be someone to watch in the upcoming Vancouver Marathon. Also taking seventh in his category was Wayne Crowe, who finished in 1:33. Derek Kaufman also had a great day, finishing in 1:34. And Janet Green ran well to finish in 2:02 to place second in her category.

Meanwhile, the Cedar 12k in Nanaimo boasts a beautiful rolling course and a highly competitive field. The top local finisher was Derek Brenchley, who ran 48:32 to win his age group. Next was Brian Stewart, finishing third in the same category in 50:56. Close behind was Al Cannon, who finished in 51:29 to take sixth in his category.

Tanya Ansley was the top local woman. She ran 1:02 to take sixth in her division. Not far behind was Roslyn Smith, who had a commanding performance to once again win her category, finishing in 1:05. Sam Knowles ran a solid 1:16 to take ninth in his division. Janice Youds and Sheila van Gisbergen ran together to finish in 1:23, with van Gisbergen taking fifth place in her category. And Tom Munro finished in 1:48 to take seventh in his category.

For full results go to racedaytiming.ca.

The Comox Valley Race Weekend is March 21 and 22. Kicking things off on the 21st is the CVRR 5k Fun Run. This is a graduation event for the 5k Running Clinic, but it is also open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come out and participate. Registration is available on site on race day. The Comox Valley RV Half Marathon is March 22. This is one of the flagship races of the Island Series, and one of the biggest running events on the Island. Be sure to come race, volunteer, or cheer at this wonderful event. Details about both events are available at cvrr.ca.

