Comox Valley runner sets national marathon record

In the Vancouver Island running scene, one of the biggest events of the year is the Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon. In addition to the namesake marathon event, it also includes a half marathon and 8k race, as well as a large expo featuring a variety of vendors and speakers. This truly turns the whole weekend into a festival of running. For many Comox Valley Road Runners, this is the focal event of the year. And with that focus came many outstanding results.

In the marathon, the CVRR team won the open category with an average time of 3:05. Leading the team was coach Neil Holm, who ran 2:50 to also win his age category. Next was Rob Kelly, who finished in 3:05 to place fourth in his category. Close behind was Derek Brenchley, who finished in 3:07 to clinch second in his age group. And closing out the team results was Andrea Wilson, who finished in 3:17 to take fourth in her category. Roz Smith had a phenomenal day, running 3:52 and wining the women’s 70-74 category in a time of 3:52. Not only did she win her category, but Smith’s time was both a course record and a national record. Also amazing was Janet Green, who ran 4:33 to place third in the women’s 65-69 category. This also marked an incredible 400th marathon finish for Green. More great results included Les Disher running 3:18 to finish second in his category, and Art Beck winning his category in 5:36.

In the half marathon, the CVRR team placed fourth in the open category with an average time of 1:44. Leading things off was Danny Keyes, who ran 1:26 to take second in his category. Next was Gord Harris, who finished in 1:45. Jaime Moffatt was next on the team, finishing in 1:52. And Lyle Goodman capped things off for the team, finishing in 1:53. Brian Stewart also had a great day, finishing in 1:26:43 to win his category.

In the 8k, the CVRR team placed fifth in the open category, finishing with an average time of 41:29. Leading the team was Lance Blomgren, who finished in a time of 37:47. Next on the team was John Youds, who finished in 39:42. He was followed by Darrell Fisher, who finished in 42:32. And closing out the team was Sharon Bearpark, who finished in 45:56. Other outstanding results in the 8k included Derek Richmond and Helen Flynn both winning their categories in 35:46 and 49:58 respectively. And Abby Warren finished third in her category in 42:36.

For complete results, go to racedaytiming.ca

The next local event is the Memorial Run on Nov. 24. This is a fun run where runners predict their finish time, and the closest to their actual finishing time wins. No watches or other timing devices are allowed. The event is followed by a potluck. This year, there will be an open house to see what the Comox Valley Road Runners are all about.

For more information, go to cvrr.ca