Comox Valley rugby team loses season opener

After a lengthy hiatus for the winter break, the Comox Valley Kickers women's rugby team was back at it Saturday in Nanaimo to face off against the Hornets.

The rust was showing from the lack of outdoor practice due to the recent heavy snowfall. However, it was an evenly matched game that saw more defensive stances than previous games. Kickers outside centre Daris Tendler scored the lone try for Comox Valley, but it was the opposing side that came out on top by a score of 15-5.

“We were our own worst enemy. We made too many errors and conceded too many penalties. We had several good phases and were within five metres of scoring a few times but were unable to capitalize. Those missed opportunities really hurt us, ” said team captain Natalie Nguyen. “At the end of the day, I am still happy with how we played. There were some good things happening during the game and as we get more practices together under our belt, I am optimistic that the team will only get stronger as the season progresses. We had travelled light and had some players playing in different positions, but we were still competitive, and this game was very much within our grasp.”

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the team hosts Victoria’s Castaway Wanderers at Cumberland Village Park. Kickoff is 11:15 a.m.

The Comox Valley Kickers are still recruiting players for the spring season. Everyone welcomed and no experience needed. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m.

FMI: comoxvalleyrugby.ca or email cvkickers@gmail.com.