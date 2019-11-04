Comox Valley rugby team loses road match

Kickers prop Jenn Lund comes in to support during Saturday’s game in Victoria. Photo by Jesse Ramsay

The Comox Valley Kickers women’s rugby team suffered a tough losss to the Westshore Valkyries, Saturday in Victoria.

The match had everything: hard hits, long runs and beautiful plays. It was a hard-fought battle between both sides. Kickers outside centre Daris Tendler had a dominating game, scoring four tries, one of which was a 100-metre run where she sprinted from goal line to goal line. Flyhalf Kara Galbraith added a try and three conversions, but it was the opposing side that came out on top by a score of 57 – 31.

“We were just slower to get going than Westshore. They were able to get a few quick tries on us early and it was an upward battle for us the rest of the game,” said Kickers captain Natalie Nguyen. “We travelled light and had some players playing in different positions, but this game was very much within our grasp.

“In the second half, we had momentum on our side,” Nguyen added. “We were running the ball well and had strong set pieces. The main roadblock for us was time. It was too little, too late. We finish our season with a chance of redemption in two weeks time, when Westshore travels to us. We need to learn from this game, regroup and continue to work hard.”

Next week is a league-wide bye for Remembrance Day. The Kickers women’s last game of the fall season will be at home on Saturday, Nov. 16 against the Valkyries. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park.

The Comox Valley Kickers are still recruiting players. The spring season will start up in mid-January. No experience is needed.

For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca or email cvkickers@gmail.com.