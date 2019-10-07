Comox Valley rugby team loses first of season

The Comox Valley Kickers women's rugby team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday in Nanaimo, where they faced their Island rivals, the Hornets.

It was a hard-fought battle between both sides. There were some beautiful running lines and off-loading. Fullback Daris Tendler and flanker Danelle Campbell scored the Kickers’ tries, but it was the opposing side that came out on top by a score of 31 – 10.

“It is always a very tough and physical game when we play Nanaimo. They were unrelentless with their attack. We couldn’t get into a rhythm and weren’t quite able to hit our groove,” said Kickers captain Natalie Nguyen. “This was a very humbling game. It showed that we still have a lot of work on. We need to make our tables and be quicker at the breakdowns. It is still early in the season, so we will learn from this game and continue to get better.”

The previous weekend, the women beat the Cowichan Piggies 40-15 in the Cowichan Valley. The Kickers men’s team lost their season opener 87-7 to the Piggies, also played in Cowichan.

Next week is a league-wide bye for Thanksgiving. The women once again face the Castaway Wanderers at home on Oct. 19.

Both teams are still recruiting players for the season. No experience needed. Practices are held at Cumberland Village Park on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m.

FMI: visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca or email cvkickers@gmail.com.