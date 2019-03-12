Comox Valley Road Runners rule the podium at Cedar 12k

A large group of Comox Valley Road Runners made the trip to Nanaimo last weekend to test their mettle at the Cedar 12k - the fourth instalment of the Island Road Running Series.

The top local finisher was Jonathan Noel, who ran 44:16 to take 13th overall and second in his age group. The top local woman was Aislinn Deenihan, who was the third woman overall in 49:53. she was also second in her category.

Many other CVRR runners also made the podium. Rob Kelly won his age group in 48:45. He was followed closely by Keith Wakelin who finished in 48:54 to win his category. Derek Brenchley finished second in the same category. Brandon Reeder and Shannon Jones placed third in their age groups, and Roslyn Smith once again won her category.

Other top 10 results with age category: Steve Blacklock (seventh), Darrell Fisher (10th), Anna Diedrickson (fourth), Sam Knowles (eighth), Mike Mesford (fourth) and Tom Munro (sixth).

For complete results, go to racedaytiming.ca

The countdown is on for the Comox Valley Race Weekend. The 5k Run Clinic is drawing to a close, with the 5k Fun Run coming up March 23. This is a fun event that is open to the public as well as clinic participants. The Comox Valley RV Half Marathon is March 24. This is one of the top running events on Vancouver Island, so be sure not to miss it. More details about both of these events can be found at cvrr.ca.