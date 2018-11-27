Comox Valley Road Runners race in Arizona

A few members of the Comox Valley Road Runners participated in recent events in Arizona.

Karen Weller was the lone member to take part in the Pass Mountain Trail Race Nov. 17 at Usery Park in northeast Mesa. The race includes five-kilometre, 10k, 25k and 50k courses that wind through the beautiful desert. Runners report that as the heat and effort of the race start to take their toll, the cactuses along the course seem to reach out to grab you. Race day was perfect this year, with temperatures starting at a comfortable 12 Celsius. Weller finished the 10k race under the coveted one-hour mark, coming in at 59:14 and bettering her time from the previous year.

On the same weekend, three CVRR members dominated the Redneck Run in Phoenix. The road race includes a five and 10k. The theme was also played up, with cowboys blasting country music, lumberjack plaid race shirts, and tractor-shaped bottle openers as finishers’ medals. Roger and Angela Plamondon finished first overall for men and women, with respective 10k times of 40:30 and 48:00. As winners of the race, the Plamondons each had a tree planted in their name. Wayne Crowe was second overall and winner of his age category (60-64 years) in 42:38.

The next local CVRR event is the Jingle Bell Run Dec. 2. This is a great family run or walk in Seal Bay Park, and includes a 3km and 7km course. Race entry is $5 plus a non-perishable food item. All money and food collected will be donated to the local food bank. For more information, visit cvrr.ca