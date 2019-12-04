Comox Valley Road Runners Learn to Run Clinic starts Jan. 18

The Comox Valley Road Runners annual Learn to Run Clinic presents an opportunity to commit to an active lifestyle in 2020.

The culmination of the CVRR Learn to Run Clinic is the 5km Fun Run in March. Scott Stanfield photo

A new addition this year is a power walking group — an excellent choice for walkers or runners.

“That walking is the best thing you can do,” said Louise Reed, a clinic volunteer. “You can do that for a lifetime and not get injured.”

Reed is a Comox Valley sprinter/race walker who recently received an award for 25 years of competing at the 55+ BC Games. She’s preparing to compete in power walking at the World Masters Athletics, July in Toronto.

“I don’t train for the sprints because I don’t want to get injured. I’ve been injury-free for a lot of years now, and the walking is just doing fine. Just keeping me in shape.”

The Learn to Run Clinic starts Saturday, Jan. 18. It runs from 8:30—11 a.m.

Some of the clinic benefits include:

• encouragement and coaching for 10 weeks;

• clinic T-shirt;

• expert advice on fitness-related topics, such as nutrition, or choosing correct footwear;

• meet new friends/run partners;

• increased self-confidence;

• entrance in the final 5-kilometre Fun Run March 21;

• a sense of accomplishment.

Register at www.cvrr.ca, Extreme Runners or at the Lewis Centre. The cost is $50 before Jan. 18, or $55 on Jan. 18.

FMI: www.cvrr.ca/5km-running-clinic