Comox Valley Road Runners go abroad

The Comox Valley Road Runners have been busy lately, with many traveling to some amazing destinations to run races.

The Comox Valley Road Runners have been busy lately, with many traveling to some amazing destinations to run races.

Brandon Reeder had a great race in the Okanagan Half Marathon in Kelowna, finishing in a time of 1:42. Also in Kelowna was the Wandering Moose trail race. Cathy Clark ran the 42km distance and finished eighth in her category, while John Ingram finished 10th in his category in the 12k race.

Lisa Perry, Chris Perry, Cindy Steuart and Kim Griffiths ventured to the southwestern states to run in Trailfest — a three-day stage race in Bryce Canyon, Zion Canyon and the Grand Canyon.

Furthest afield were Danny Keyes and Wayne Crowe, who both competed in the Berlin Marathon. It was an amazing day, with a new world record marathon time of 2:01:39 set by Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya. Keyes ran well to finish in 3:08. Crowe was just behind, finishing in 3:09 and also placing 10th in his category.

And bringing it back closer to home were Janet Green and Keith Wakelin, who both raced the Texada Run the Rock Marathon. Wakelin won the race overall in a time of 3:34. Green came second in her category in 4:41.

The next local event is the Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 2. Be sure to check it out as it is a great family run or walk in Seal Bay Park, and includes a 3k and 7k course. Race entry is $5 plus a non-perishable food item. All money and food collected goes to the local food bank.

FMI: cvrr.ca