Comox Valley pickleball tournament draws more than 100 competitors

Comox Valley Pickleball Association hosted its fourth annual indoor pickleball tournament, earlier this month at the 19 Wing Comox gymnasium. The tournament was well attended with 79 teams, 109 participants, 37 from the Comox Valley and 72 from outside the Valley, a total of 26 different communities. The food and the tournament organization was fantastic with some out-of-town players remarking that this was the best tournament they had attended.

Comox Valley Pickleball Association hosted its fourth annual indoor pickleball tournament, earlier this month at the 19 Wing Comox gymnasium. The tournament was well attended with 79 teams, 109 participants, 37 from the Comox Valley and 72 from outside the Valley, a total of 26 different communities. The food and the tournament organization was fantastic with some out-of-town players remarking that this was the best tournament they had attended.

See cvpickleball.ca for results and photos and to learn more about pickleball and playing opportunities in the Valley. We have six new dedicated outdoor courts at Rotary Highland Pickleball Courts in Comox.The CVPA membership is 260 players and growing.