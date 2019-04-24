Comox Valley Peewee All-Stars win gold in Powell River

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association Peewee All-Star team went undefeated at the Powell River All-Star Tournament over the Easter weekend to return home with gold medals.

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association Peewee All-Stars won gold at the Powell River All-Star Tournament over the Easter long weekend. Pictured, Back row (from left) - Isaac Dunsire, Scott SIlvestri, Richard Deluca, Ron Barnes, Chris Murdock; Third row - Rick Hopper (Tournament Organizer), Matthew Munger, Kaden Silvestri, Kai Canning, Seb Kuzyk, Adam Deluca, Peyton Eldstrom, Jenna Walker; Second row – Cooper Jean, Ewan MacPherson, Justin Yaretz, Torr Robertson, Nick Saflin, Sonny Phillips, Jamin Murdock; Front row – Nic Baggaley, Riley Brown-Hudema

The Comox Valley Pee Wee All-Stars won all five games they played in the tournament, which featured all-star teams from throughout Vancouver Island, as well as the host Powell River team.

The organizers of the annual tournament honour top players by announcing a Tournament All-Star team chosen from all of the players taking part.

The two Comox Valley All-Stars goalies, Riley Brown-Hudema and Nicholas Baggaley, who shared every game, half each, made history by both being named to the team. This was the first time two goalies were named to the Tournament All-Star team. Also honoured were Comox Valley forward Justin Yaretz and defencemen Cooper Jean and Matthew Munger.

The Comox Valley team consisted of 15 players and two goalies. A total of 38 players tried out and the following players were chosen to represent the Comox Valley .

Goalies – Nicholas Baggaley and Riley Brown-Hudema.

Players – Ewan MacPherson, Kai Canning, Peyton Eldstrom, Justin Yaretz, Torr Robertson, Jamin Murdock, Nick Saflin, Adam Deluca, Kaden Silvestri, Sonny Phillips, Matthew Munger, Sebastian Kuzyk, Jenna Walker, Cooper Jean, Isaac Dunsire.