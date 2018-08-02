Comox Valley mountain biker wins national title

Gravity MTB has produced a national mountain bike champion.

Emmy Lan, a member of Gravity’s Youth Development Race Team, won the U15 division at the Canadian Downhill national championships, July 28-29 at Panorama Mountain Resort.

“Emmy is definitely a ripper,” said coach Chad Hendren, co-owner of the Comox Valley-based mountain bike training/coaching business. “She has a bright future in mountain biking in whichever discipline she decides to focus on.”

Several other Gravity riders had strong performances. Patrick Laffey placed second in the U17 expert category, Calum Barr and Connor Nettleton were fourth and seventh respectively in the U17 sport category, and Cole Stinson was sixth in the U15 division.

“Our local development team riders are some of the best in the country, and I am very proud of them and all the hard work they have put in,” said Hendren, who also competed at Panorama. He placed second in the masters 40-plus category.

“I feel pretty good about second,” he said. “It was a clean run, and maybe hit the brakes a couple too many times, but made it down unscathed, and that was my goal.”

reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter