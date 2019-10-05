Comox Valley midfielder makes TRU soccer history

Comox Valley's Camryn Curts of the Thompson Rivers University women's soccer team made history Friday by scoring the first-ever regular season goal against the UBC Thunderbirds.

The midfielder scored her second goal of the year in the second half of the game — which UBC won 2-1.

TRU’s record drops to 1-5-3. The Kamloops team hosts UVic Saturday, Oct. 5.