Comox Valley lacrosse quartet selected for provincial teams

It is one thing to be invited to try out for Team BC, but it is another thing to actually make the cut. It is a tough tryout process and when complete, teams are comprised of top athletes from all regions throughout the province. This experience often forges new friendships amongst teammates. Jordan Vincent knows this well. A three-time veteran of both B.C. box and B.C. field lacrosse teams, Vincent welcomes seeing his past teammates and is eager to learn more from the coaching staff. Vincentwill be representing the Comox Valley Lacrosse Association at the midget level.

The goal of the Team BC program is to develop athletes and coaches to their highest potential, and teach a higher level of lacrosse. Athlete development and the experience gained under different coaches at Team BC camps is immeasurable. This knowledge and experience is paid forward with new teachings from coach to coach, coach to player and player to player upon returning home.

Vincent paid it forward by mentoring young Kris Fornier, Team BC first-year player, who will represent the CVLA at the peewee level. This was Fornier’s second time trying for the team.

“The tryout process was easier this time as I was more familiar with the process and wasn’t as nervous as before,” he said.

Adam Bailey will represent the Valley at the bantam level. Bailey is adding a second year to his Team BC box lacrosse experience, and also has two years of Team BC field lacrosse experience.

Haydin Gibson is the first girl from the association to be selected to Team BC. Though usually playing on mixed teams, Gibson will compete on an all-female team at the bantam level. This was Gibson’s second year trying out and she competed with 12 goalies for two berths on the team.

“I had to go back to the coaches and ask them if I really did make it,” she said. I was shocked!”

“All four of these athletes are very modest, so not much has been said about their accomplishments, but for a very small lacrosse association (100 players) that’s a pretty big achievement,” said past-president Geoff Garbutt. “It can all be attributed to their hard work and commitment to their skills and the game, excellent coaches like Shane Egilson, Evan Sordahl and Peter Park who have been with our association since the beginning, and the Comox Valley Lacrosse Association’s overall focus on player development. Another big factor is the accessible practice and game sites provided by the CVRD at the CV Sports Centre and the soon-to-be-upgraded Martin Park box by the City of Courtenay.”

The box lacrosse regular season is winding down, so teams are preparing hard for playdowns (division finals) as well as provincials. The peewee bantam team has already won its berth in this year’s provincials which will be played July 11-14 in Delta.

To get involved in local lacrosse action, visit the CVLA Facebook page, website (www.comoxvalleywild.com) or email cvlacrosse04@gmail.com