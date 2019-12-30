Comox Valley junior curlers sit 1-3 at BC’s

Team Richards of the Comox Valley won their first game but lost the next three at the B.C. junior curling championships in Victoria.

Team Richards of the Comox Valley won their first game but lost the next three at the B.C. junior curling championships in Victoria.

The team consists of skip Gracelyn Richards, third Keelie Duncan, second Bryn Woloshyn and lead Kate Eisner – who plays out of the Port Moody Curling Club. In their Saturday opener, they beat the Buchy rink of Kimberley/Kelowna/Vernon 7-3. On Sunday, the Richards rink lost 9-3 to team Daniels of Delta, and 8-6 to team Taylor of Tunnel Town/Royal City (New West).

The local side then lost 7-3 Monday to the Bowles rink of Delta/Victoria.

Richards and company face team Hafeli of Kamloops Monday afternoon.

The tournament concludes Thursday.