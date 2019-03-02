Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships take place March 9

Courtenay Recreation's gymnastics program participants will have a chance to shine on Saturday, March 9 at the 59th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships.

COURTENAY, JUNE 14 2017: City of Courtenay recreation shoots for upcoming fall recreation guide. All classes at the Lewis Centre and the Lewis Centre pool.

Courtenay Recreation’s gymnastics program participants will have a chance to shine on Saturday, March 9 at the 59th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships.

Over 100 gymnasts and trampoline athletes will take part in this event at the Lewis Centre.

This event has a long-standing history in the Valley. First organized in 1960 by recreation director Herb Bradley, this fun championship has brought gymnasts together for many years.

“This event celebrates individual success as all participants get ribbons”, says Kathy Collins, manager of programs. “It also provides an opportunity to showcase recreational gymnasts’ growing skills and work over the past months”.

The championships are from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to come to this free event and cheer on young recreational athletes. The LINC Youth Centre’s Youth Council will also offer a concession on site.

For more information, please contact the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or email lewis@courtenay.ca