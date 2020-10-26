Comox Valley Glacier Kings lose twice to Storm

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings came out on the losing end in both games of a home and home against the Campbell River Storm, but earned a point in the process.

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost twice in a home and home against the Campbell River Storm on the weekend. File photo

The Kings took the Storm to overtime, Friday at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River. The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation.

Saturday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre, the Storm won 6-2.

The Glacier Kings record is 3-4-1-0. Campbell River is 7-1-0-0 to lead the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League North division.

The Yetis next host the 5-2-1-0 Oceanside Generals, Saturday at the Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. The teams square off Sunday, 2:30 p.m. at Oceanside Place.

