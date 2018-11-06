Comox Valley Glacier Kings look for second win

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings hit the ice Tuesday morning, preparing for Friday’s home game against the Oceanside Generals. Puck drop Friday is 7:30 p.m. at the CV Sports Centre. Patrons are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Scott Stanfield photo

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings are looking for their second win of the 2018/19 VIJHL season, Friday at home against the Oceanside Generals.

The Yetis won their first game Oct. 27, a 4-3 overtime win at home over the division-leading Campbell River Storm.

Puck drop Friday is 7:30 p.m. at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

The Glacier Kings play the Kerry Park Islanders the following night in a road game.

Throughout November, the Glacier Kings organization is collecting non-perishable items for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Patrons can bring items to the game on Friday, as well as the Nov. 17 game against the Nanaimo Bucs. Donations will be collected in the lobby. The players hope to match the team’s weight of 1,855 kilograms.