Comox Valley Glacier Kings drop games to division leaders

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings started with some punch Saturday night at home to Peninsula Panthers, outshooting the visitors heavily early in the first.

Just over five minutes into the game, the team got on the board during a five-on-three powerplay when Jacob Murray converted on a loose puck. Tanner Roberts and Brendan Aimer drew assists on the play. The lead did not last though as Peninsula scored on their own powerplay before the midway mark, and from there it was all Peninsula, who went on to a 7-1 victory over the locals. The win has the Panthers at the top of the south division.

On Friday, the Glacier Kings lost a closer one on the road to the Oceanside Generals. Again, Comox Valley got on the board first when Ben Alexander scored unassisted at the 17:33 mark of the first while the team was shorthanded. Oceanside tied it up closer to the end of the period and added two more for a 3-1 win. The Generals now sit in first in the north division.

