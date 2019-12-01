Comox Valley Glacier Kings beat Saanich, lose to Victoria

Jacob Murray provides three of the goals for team over weekend

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings faced off against Victoria at home Saturday. Photo by Scott Stanfield

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings tried for three in a row on Saturday but fell short, after beating Saanich once again on Friday.

On Saturday at home, the Yetis hosted the Victoria Cougars, second in the south division of the VIJHL. The game started with the teams posting zeroes after one period. Victoria jumped out to the lead early in the second though. Jacob Murray then tied things up for Comox Valley just over four minutes in, with Ryan Telford drawing an assist on the play.

The Cougars broke the tie a couple of minutes later and went ahead for good, as the visiting team skated on to a 4-1 victory.

Zac Raesler turned aside 44 of 48 shots for Comox Valley.

RELATED STORY: Comox Valley Glacier Kings win first of season over Saanich

The previous night in Saanich, the Glacier Kings came from behind late in the game to tie things up, then notch the winner in the 4-3 overtime game. Murray scored both the game-tying goal with less than a minute in regulation and the winner at the 4:37 mark of extra time while short-handed. They had beaten Saanich the previous weekend to get their first win

Damian Rennie and Jordan Neufeld scored the two other goals for Comox Valley Friday night, while Jacob Bennett backstopped the Glacier Kings to the win, making 48 saves on 51 shots.

Next up, Comox Valley travels to Campbell River Friday to take on the Storm at 7:30 p.m. and the team is back at home on Saturday to host the Nanaimo Buccaneers starting at 7 p.m.

