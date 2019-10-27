Comox Valley getting a few goals, just not enough of them

Glacier Kings still looking for that elusive first win this season

The Glacier Kings’ Ryan Telford goes on the forecheck in Saturday’s game against Peninsula. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The good news is the Glacier Kings are finding a little more offence. The problem is it’s just not enough.

The team hosted the South Division-leading Peninsula Panthers on Saturday, and managed to get on the scoreboard first while in transition when Matthew Teasdale rushed in from the wing and beat Panther goalie Chris Combiadakis at the 6:46 mark of the first period. Boden Davis drew as assist on the goal.

The Yetis were on their heels for most of the period though, getting outshot 16-2, and turned over the lead before the first intermission.

The Panthers added two more in the second and another in the third before Comox Valley’s Jordan Neufeld scored one near the midway mark of the final frame. Teasdale and Brendan Almer had assists. The visitors skated away with a 5-2 victory though. The Glacier Kings’ Brandon Naidu turned aside 36 of the 41 shots he faced.

The team had managed three goals from Neufeld, Benton Browne and Damian Rennie the previous night in Campbell River, but gave up 10 to the Storm in a blowout. Rennie and Tanner Roberts each had a couple of assists on the night.

The Glacier Kings are off to Oceanside on Friday, and back home to host Campbell River on Saturday at 7 p.m.

