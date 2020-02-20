Comox Valley football player identified as a top Canadian prospect

Duncan Whetter of the Comox Valley Raiders will play in a Western Canadian prospect camp next month in New Westminster. Photo by Susan Stanyar

Duncan Whetter is a commanding presence on the football field.

The 15-year-old member of the Comox Valley Raiders stands 6’7 and weighs 290 pounds.

The CFC (Canadafootballchat.com) scouting bureau has identified Duncan as one of the top high school football players in Canada, born in 2003 or 2004. He’s been invited to participate in one of five prospect game selection camps across Canada. He will attend the Western Canada camp March 31 in New Westminster.

The top 70 players identified at the camps will be invited to play in the CFC Prospect Game, May 29 in Ottawa.

“Duncan has what can’t be coached,” Raiders coach Gerald Foster said. “He’s the prototypical offensive lineman. Every bit as important are the core values that Duncan embodies. His respect of family, education and team are the intangibles coaches are looking for at the next level. By all indications, Duncan has a huge upside in football.”

The Grade 10 student at Isfeld Secondary also plays basketball on the junior boys Ice team.

“It’s always great to see athletes of all shapes and size recognized for their hard work and dedication to sports,” Raiders president Jay Daniels said. “It really takes down the barriers of what athletes are supposed to be like. It’s my hope that Duncan can inspire others like him to give sports a try.”

CFC is an advocacy group that promotes amateur athletes who play tackle football in Canada. A core group of university coaches evaluate talent.

The players selected for the Prospect Game are “on track to qualify as a ‘national’ in the Canadian Football League,” the CFC website states. The final roster will be announced April 28 during the CFL Draft broadcast on TSN. The 70 players will be invited to Ottawa to work with coaches in a series of events and practices leading up to the game. The head coaches are CFL legends Matt Dunigan and Henry Burris.

Comox Valley Record