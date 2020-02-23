Comox Valley ends tough VIJHL season with a win

Goalie Brandon Naidu picked up the win for the Glacier Kings’ final win of the season. Comox Valley Record file photo

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings found a way to end their season on a winning note, with a 2-1 victory at home over the Westshore Wolves on Saturday.

The team was still left on the outside when it comes to the playoffs in the VIJHL, but not by much. The Yetis more than doubled their win total from last season. With nine wins and 21 points, they stood only four points back of the Kerry Park Islanders, who faded down the stretch, for the final playoff berth. A slow start to the year, with the team going winless until into November, only put them that much further behind.

RELATED STORY: Comox Valley Glacier Kings win first of season over Saanich

On Saturday, goalie Brandon Naidu turned aside 37 of 38 shots to backstop the team to the win, while Ben Alexander and Louis Ferraro notched markers. Dace Carlson, Jack Fairfield, Damian Rennie and team scoring leader Jordan Neufeld each added assists.

On Thursday, the team was edged out 4-2 by the Nanaimo Buccaneers. Neufeld and Ferraro scored for the Glacier Kings, while Alexander, Liam Schreiber, Jacob Murray and Ethan Alvarez each had helpers. Jacob Bennett stopped 31 of 34 shots, while Nanaimo added an empty-netter with less than a minute to play.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox Valley Record