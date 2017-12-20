Comox Valley Currents win ringette tournament

The Comox Valley Currents ringette team remained undefeated at the Spirit of Winter tournament in Langley.

In the first four games, each player contributed a point either as a goal or an assist.

The first game against the Coquitlam/Port Moody Grizzly Bears was a convincing 8-0 victory — the first win for Comox in two years. Goals came from team captain Marin Claassen, as well as Aidan Kearns, Charly Mastrobuono and Mackenzie White. It set the tone for the weekend and brought a high level of excitement and energy to the team. Game MVP was White, who scored in her first-ever game.

The next game against powerhouse Kelowna Killer Bees proved to be more of a match, but the Currents prevailed through skill and effort, and some outstanding goaltending by Scott Behrens. Kearns scored both goals. The Killer Bees voted Kiara Booth game MVP for her solid defensive play.

Game three against the West Kelowna Wildfire ended in a 4-4 tie after an edge-of-the-seat, five-minute overtime that had chances from both teams and solid goaltending by Behrens. Kearns had a hat-trick, and Mastrobuono’s goal tied the game. Ruby Van Holderbeke earned the game MVP for her assist and a phenomenal number of shots on net.

The next game was a 3-1 victory over the North West Vancouver Thrashers, whose physical play drew six penalties from the Comox Valley team. Despite being short-handed, the Currents prevailed with a go-ahead goal from game MVP Emilie Van Holderbeke by the end of the first period.

The Currents battled the Delta Firestorm in the bronze medal game. All agreed it was some of the best ringette played at the tournament. The score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. Fifty-one seconds into overtime, Inara Turner caught a pass from Claassen and tipped the ring over the goaltender’s pad for the win.

The silver and gold medal game ended in a 4-4 tie with assists from Caitlyn Burry, Emilie Van Holderbeke, Mackenzie White and Danielle Egilson. Shoot-out goals from Kearns and Claassen put the Currents in first place.

Thank you to coaches Helen Oliphant and Haley Hill, and team manager Christina Horns.