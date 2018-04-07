Comox Valley curling team wins two trophies

The Comox Valley masters ladies team of Amber Dufour, Mary Holden, Mickey Colburn and Elaine Starchuk captured first place at the Pacific Coast and BC Interior Masters Curling Associations combined provincial championships in Kamloops. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley masters (60-plus) ladies curling team of Amber Dufour, Mary Holden, Mickey Colburn and Elaine Starchuk captured first place at the Pacific Coast and BC Interior Masters Curling Associations combined provincial championships in Kamloops.

The team went undefeated through the seven-team round-robin.

Along with the provincial championship trophy, the rink also won the Pacific Coast Masters Curling Association trophy as the team with the best record among the teams competing from that association.