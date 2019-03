For the first time in its history, the Pulp and Paper Curling Bonspiel is coming to Vancouver Island.

The Comox Valley Curling Club hosts the 46th annual Pulp and Paper Curling Bonspiel March 7-10.

The event is primarily for pulp and paper industry workers. It kicks off on the Thursday evening with a Calcutta and shootout. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be a three-game round-robin followed by a playoff round.